Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Committal
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00
West Lancashire Crematorium
Burscough
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00
Longton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for May Clucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Clucas

Notice Condolences

May Clucas Notice
CLUCAS May Peacefully in hospital on
22nd February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of
John (deceased), Graham
and Marilyn, and loving
grandma of Tom.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Friday 15th March at 10am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Longton Methodist Church at 11am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Silver Line c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.