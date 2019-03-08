|
|
|
CLUCAS May Peacefully in hospital on
22nd February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of
John (deceased), Graham
and Marilyn, and loving
grandma of Tom.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Friday 15th March at 10am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Longton Methodist Church at 11am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Silver Line c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
