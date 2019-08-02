Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Notice

Mavis Hanna Notice
HANNA Mavis Mavis's family wish to thank everyone for their cards of condolence, messages of sympathy and kind donations received for 'Heartbeat',
at this sad time.
Thank you to all the staff at
Preston Private Care Home
for the kind care given to Mavis during her time with you.
Thank you to David Scholes for the lovely service given at
Preston Crematorium.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
