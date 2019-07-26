Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Hanna

Notice Condolences

Mavis Hanna Notice
HANNA On 20th July 2019
Mavis
Aged 85 Years.
The beloved wife to Michael (deceased),
loving mum to Kenneth (deceased),
Stephen & David,
mother in law to Julie & Elaine,
devoted grandma to Liam & Katie.
'Now at peace.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 12.15p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Heartbeat,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.