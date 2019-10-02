|
|
|
Procter Maurice Eileen and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, kind words, support and generous donations to
Cancer Research UK.
A special thank you to everyone involved in caring for Maurice during his illness and to all
those that visited him.
Grateful thanks to Canon
Brian McConkey for his kind and thoughtful ministrations and to Sean and all the team at
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019