|
|
|
PROCTER MAURICE Passed away peacefully on
12th September 2019
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Eileen,
loving dad of Graham and Gillian,
dear father-in-law of
Sue and Glynn and devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Wilfrids Church, Ribchester
on Thursday 19th September 2019
at 2.00pm followed
by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if so
desired to Cancer Research UK c/o
William Houghton
Funeral Directors
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019