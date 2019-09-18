|
LEES Maurice On 14th September 2019 peacefully in Victoria Hospital
aged 88 years
and of Kirkham.
The beloved husband of the
late Marie, loving father to Janet, Karen, Alison, Hilary and Sarah, and a dear father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
'Forever in our Hearts'
Service at Kirkham United Reformed Church on
Wednesday 25th September
at 12 noon prior to cremation
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham, PR4 2HA.
Tel: 01772 684856
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019