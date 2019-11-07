Home

ASHTON Maurice James Bertrand Suddenly at home on
27th October 2019, aged 96.

Beloved husband of
Eveline (deceased), loving father to
Marion, Ian and Stewart,
dear father in law to
Angela, Geoff and Pauline,
loving grandfather to Julie, Nichola, Matthew, Christopher and Kevin and great grandfather.
Celebration of his life at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the
North West Air Ambulance.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019
