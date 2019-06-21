Home

Maureen Staines Notice
STAINES Maureen Patricia
(nee Almond)
Formerly Singleton Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 14th June,
aged 78 years.

Dearly loved wife of the Late Reg,
much loved mum of Lynne,
loving sister to Bernard, Cath (deceased) and Pauline,
and dear sister-in-law to Marlene.

Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 25th June at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
David Cowburn Funeral Directors
147 Towngate
Leyland
Lancs
PR25 2LH
01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
