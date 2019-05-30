Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Committal
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Maureen Rhodes Notice
RHODES (nee Jones) Peacefully at home
with her family by her side
on 24th May 2019

Maureen
Aged 80 years.

Loving wife of Jeff (deceased),
devoted mum of Julie & Yvette,
cherished nana of Lauren & Paige,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.

'Mum you left us
beautiful memories,
your love is still our guide,
although we cannot see you,
you're always at our side'

Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 7th June 2019
at 10.00 am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
