|
|
|
PLUNKETT On 11th November 2019,
in hospital,
MAUREEN
Aged 80 years,
The dearly loved wife of Bob,
loving mum of Ian and Debbie, much loved grandma to Matthew, Stephanie, Rachel and Iqra and devoted great grandmother
to Tobias.
'Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed
and very dear'.
Funeral Service at St. Leonard's Parish Church, Walton-le-Dale,
on Monday 25th November at
11.30 a.m. followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019