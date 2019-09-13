Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Maureen Milton Notice
Milton Peacefully at
Lady Elsie Finney House, surrounded by family
on 30th August 2019

Maureen
Aged 83 Years.

Loving and much loved
wife of John.
Cherished Mum of Carl and Susan and Mother-in law to
Fiona & Adrian.
Beloved Grandma of Natalie,
Karl, Callum and Cameron.

Maureen's Funeral Service is to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 11am.

Family flowers only.
No black, by request.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made in memory of Maureen to
The Defying Dementia Campaign
at Lancaster University,
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
