Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Maureen Jones

Maureen Jones Notice
JONES Maureen 'Mo' 1936 - 2019

Passed away peacefully on
Friday 13th December 2019.

Beloved wife to Les, adored mother of Thomas (deceased),
Jan and Les, a loving
mother-in-law to Phil and Ali
and an adored grandmother to Sherene, Charlotte and Elizabeth and great grandmother
to Chelsea, Kenzie, Kane,
Maddy and Cassidy.

Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 24th December, 11.30am at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations to COPD c/o
Redscar Funeral Home,
tel 01772 796669
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019
