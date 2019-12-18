|
|
|
JONES Maureen 'Mo' 1936 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 13th December 2019.
Beloved wife to Les, adored mother of Thomas (deceased),
Jan and Les, a loving
mother-in-law to Phil and Ali
and an adored grandmother to Sherene, Charlotte and Elizabeth and great grandmother
to Chelsea, Kenzie, Kane,
Maddy and Cassidy.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 24th December, 11.30am at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to COPD c/o
Redscar Funeral Home,
tel 01772 796669
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019