Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Edwards

Notice Condolences

Maureen Edwards Notice
EDWARDS née Dandy
Maureen Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
23rd August 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Neil,
much loved Gran of
Phoebe and Charlotte and
a loving Sister to Keith.
Funeral service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
Funeral Director.
Enquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Tel 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.