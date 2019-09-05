|
|
|
EDWARDS née Dandy
Maureen Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
23rd August 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Neil,
much loved Gran of
Phoebe and Charlotte and
a loving Sister to Keith.
Funeral service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
Funeral Director.
Enquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Tel 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019