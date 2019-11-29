|
Coyne Peacefully at Chorley Hospital on 20th November 2019
Maureen
Aged 76 years
Beloved wife, mother and nanna.
Maureen's funeral service
is to take place at
Preston Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 10:45am.
The family request that you
wear a little sparkle!
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Maureen's memory are welcome and will benefit The Alzheimer's Society, c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA.
Tel. 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019