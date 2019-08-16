Home

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:00
Hill Road Cemetery
Penwortham
Matthew Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Matthew
(Matty) Suddenly at home on
27th July 2019, aged 31 years.
Dearly loved son of Jean (deceased) and Graham,
dear brother of Daniel
and uncle to Ethan and Ella.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Friday 23rd August at 2pm,
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
