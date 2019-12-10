Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
13:30
Our Lady & St Gerards R.C. Church
Lostock Hall
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Churchyard
Mary Wane

Mary Wane Notice
WANE On 6 December 2019
Peacefully, at Chestnut Grove.
Fortified with the Rites of the
Holy Catholic Church
Mary Doreen
Aged 91 years
The beloved wife of
George (deceased), dearly loved mum of Catherine & Annette, mother-in-law of Dennis & Geoff, loving grandma to Anna, Lucy, Amy, Kate & Andrew and great-grandma to Emilia & Eleanor.
'Goodnight, God Bless'

Requiem mass at Our Lady & St Gerards R.C. Church, Lostock Hall on Monday 16th December 2019 at 1:30 p.m followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
'CAFOD' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
