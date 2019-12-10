|
|
|
WANE On 6 December 2019
Peacefully, at Chestnut Grove.
Fortified with the Rites of the
Holy Catholic Church
Mary Doreen
Aged 91 years
The beloved wife of
George (deceased), dearly loved mum of Catherine & Annette, mother-in-law of Dennis & Geoff, loving grandma to Anna, Lucy, Amy, Kate & Andrew and great-grandma to Emilia & Eleanor.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Requiem mass at Our Lady & St Gerards R.C. Church, Lostock Hall on Monday 16th December 2019 at 1:30 p.m followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
'CAFOD' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019