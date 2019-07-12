|
|
|
TURNBULL Mary Josephine
(Marie) Peacefully on 9th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
Wife of the late James Turnbull, Sister of Gerard and the late George. Much loved Auntie of Andrew, Bridget and Gregory, and Great Auntie of Jack and Annie.
Marie shall be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Andrew & Blessed George Haydock Catholic Church, Cottam, on Thursday 18th July at 2.00pm, followed by the interment in the churchyard. Donations in memory of Marie, if so desired, may be
left to benefit the church.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston, PR2 1HY.
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019