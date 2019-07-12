Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Turnbull

Notice Condolences

Mary Turnbull Notice
TURNBULL Mary Josephine
(Marie) Peacefully on 9th July 2019,
aged 91 years.

Wife of the late James Turnbull, Sister of Gerard and the late George. Much loved Auntie of Andrew, Bridget and Gregory, and Great Auntie of Jack and Annie.

Marie shall be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Andrew & Blessed George Haydock Catholic Church, Cottam, on Thursday 18th July at 2.00pm, followed by the interment in the churchyard. Donations in memory of Marie, if so desired, may be
left to benefit the church.

Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston, PR2 1HY.
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.