|
|
|
Sontag Mary Peacefully on 28th June.
Beloved wife of the late Ted.
Loving Mum of Ticky and
Mother-in-law to Jeremy.
Sadly missed Nanny of Isabel, Edward, Juliet and Richard.
A dear Sister to Aileen and
Auntie of Peter and Roisin.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019