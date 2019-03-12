Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:00
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton
Mary Newton Notice
NEWTON On February 25th 2019,
Mary (Molly)
aged 95 years, died peacefully surrounded by her family.
Loving mum to Keith and Kath and son-in-law Bill, loving gran to Tracy, Hayley and Mandy and great-gran to Molly, Milliejane, Jack, Connie, Amber and Bradley.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton on
Thursday March 14th at 1pm
followed by interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston PR1 2UQ
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
