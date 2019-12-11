Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Miller

Notice Condolences

Mary Miller Notice
MILLER On 7th December 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Mary Rita
Aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of
Eric (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Sandra,
mother-in-law of Quill,
dear grandma to Ben & Adele.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 4:30pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -