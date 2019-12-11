|
|
|
MILLER On 7th December 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Mary Rita
Aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of
Eric (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Sandra,
mother-in-law of Quill,
dear grandma to Ben & Adele.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 4:30pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019