LINGARD (née Taylor)
Mary Died peacefully on
1st November 2019
with her family by her side.
Aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Tom,
dearly loved mum of
Renie, Celia, Pamela, Andrew and the late Robert, dear mother in law of Ken, Graham, Graham and Elaine, loving grandma of John, James and Kate and great grandma of Lucy and Lily.
Will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service at
St Mary The Virgin Parish Church, Rufford on 8th November 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Tarleton Funeral Home, 49 Church Road, Tarleton, PR4 6UQ.
Tel 01772 301700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2019