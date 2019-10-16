|
|
|
LANCASTER Mary On October 14th, 2019
peacefully in the loving care
of Freckleton Lodge Nursing Home
aged 95 years,
formerly of Wrea Green.
A much loved mother, sister,
nana and great nana.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Thursday October 24th
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only,
donations, in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for
Alzheimer's Research
c/o and all further enquiries please
to Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019