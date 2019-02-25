|
|
|
HUGHES On 17th February 2019.
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Mary Edith
'Edith'
Aged 90 years
Loving wife of Arthur (deceased),
much loved mum of Peter
and his partner Betty,
will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on
Thursday 28th February 2019 at 2.00 p.m. followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to 'RSPCA',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
