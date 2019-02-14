Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:15
St. Maria Gorreti RC Church
Mary Hodson Notice
HODSON Peacefully on February 7th 2019
Mary
aged 91 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Richard. Loving mum of Peter, dear mother-in-law of Sandra and a devoted grandma to Karen, Natalie, Jenny, Amy and David.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Maria Gorreti RC Church on Friday February 22nd at 11.15am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
