|
|
|
HODSON Peacefully on February 7th 2019
Mary
aged 91 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Richard. Loving mum of Peter, dear mother-in-law of Sandra and a devoted grandma to Karen, Natalie, Jenny, Amy and David.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Maria Gorreti RC Church on Friday February 22nd at 11.15am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More