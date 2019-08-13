Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hatcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hatcher

Notice

Mary Hatcher Notice
HATCHER Mary Mary's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to 'Parkinson's UK', at this sad time.
Thanks to all who attended
the funeral service at
Christ Church, Fulwood and Preston Crematorium,
we were all overwhelmed
by your support.
Also, to Eddie Burns
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.