HATCHER Mary Mary's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to 'Parkinson's UK', at this sad time.
Thanks to all who attended
the funeral service at
Christ Church, Fulwood and Preston Crematorium,
we were all overwhelmed
by your support.
Also, to Eddie Burns
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019