Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:15
Christ Church
Victoria Road
Fulwood
Committal
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Mary Hatcher Notice
HATCHER (Nee Guest) On 25th July 2019
Peacefully

Mary
Aged 86 Years
The beloved wife
of Harry (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
David, Andrew & Claire
and a much loved mother in law, grandma & great grandma.
'Sadly Missed'
Funeral Service at Christ Church, Victoria Road, Fulwood on
Monday 5th August at 1.15 p.m., followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to 'Parkinson's UK', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
