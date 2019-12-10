|
GARLAND (née Hollywell) Peacefully at home on
30th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Mary 'Molly'
Loving Wife to the late Harry,
dear Mother to Maralyn,
Cynthia and David.
A much loved Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Dear Sister to Rita, Vera, Linda,
and the late Tommy and Mavis.
Molly's funeral service and committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December
at 10.45am.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston
PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019