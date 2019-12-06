|
CHAMBERS Of your charity pray
for the repose of the soul of
Mary
Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
2nd December 2019,
aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Vincent, a dearly loved mum, granny and great granny.
Rest in peace
Requiem Mass at
St Teresa's RC Church Penwortham on
Friday 13th December at 10.30am, prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Crisis at Christmas c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019