Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
14:00
Carmelite Convent Chapel and Cemetery
St Vincent's Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carmelite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Carmelite

Notice Condolences

Mary Carmelite Notice
CARMELITE Sr. Mary of Grace - Gracie
(Shirley Grace Warren) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Mary of Grace - Gracie who died 16th September 2019, fortified by the rites of the Holy Church, aged 85 years.
Requiem Mass and Interment
will take place at
Carmelite Convent Chapel and Cemetery, St Vincent's Road, on Tuesday 24th September
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
Cancer Research UK.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.