CARMELITE Sr. Mary of Grace - Gracie
(Shirley Grace Warren) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Mary of Grace - Gracie who died 16th September 2019, fortified by the rites of the Holy Church, aged 85 years.
Requiem Mass and Interment
will take place at
Carmelite Convent Chapel and Cemetery, St Vincent's Road, on Tuesday 24th September
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
Cancer Research UK.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019