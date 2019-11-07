|
|
|
BEESLEY (Nee WALLBANK) Peacefully, but unexpectedly on
31st October 2019, in hospital,
MARY ELIZABETH
The dearly loved wife of the late George, loving sister of Joan,
a dear aunt, great aunt and
great - great aunt
and friend to many.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of St. Anne, Woodplumpton, on
Thursday 14th November at
11.30 a.m. followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Flowers welcome, or if preferred, donations for 'St. Anne's Church'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019