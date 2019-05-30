|
|
|
BAMBER On 19th May 2019,
in the Royal Preston Hospital,
MARY
Aged 86 years.
The much loved wife of Ralph Bernard Bamber (deceased), loving mum of Michael and grandma of Nathan and Stephen.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 3rd June at 3.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for
'ITU, Royal Preston Hospital' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
