ALSTON (nee McNulty) On 30th June 2019
Peacefully in Hospital.
Mary Pauline
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved mum of
Vicky, Julie, Alex,
Thomas and Stuart,
a much loved mum in law,
Nana Pauline.
Sadly, missed by all
her family and friends.
'Goodnight God bless'
Requiem Mass at
St Wilfrid's R.C Church, Preston, on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 12.15pm
followed by Interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
