|
|
|
Tyrer On 29th November 2019,
peacefully at Euxton Park
Martyn Richard
Formerly of Bamber Bridge TV
Aged 62 years.
The beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad to Marc & Kyle,
father in law of Gemma & Claire,
dear grandad to Mackenzie, Lacimaé & Mollirose.
'Sleeping peacefully in
the arms of Jesus'
Funeral Service at
Purposed Life Church,
Wigan WN1 3SU on
Tuesday 10th December 2019
at 3.00 p.m., followed by Committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Lewy Body Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019