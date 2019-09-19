|
|
|
Parkinson Martin Passed away peacefully September 6th, aged 54 years.
Loving devoted Dad to Rebecca.
Dearly loved son of Sheila.
Loving brother of Mark,
Ian and David.
Dear brother in law and uncle Martin will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Goodnight and God bless.
Funeral at Preston Crematorium on 25th September at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to Blackpool Victoria ICU at the service or via Redscar
Funeral Home, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019