|
|
|
McKENNA Of your charity pray for the soul of
Martin
who died suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019
at Royal Preston Hospital
surrounded by family.
Loving and special husband of Margaret, cherished and loving dad of Andrew, Laura and Lucy,
much loved father in law of John, Adam and Holly, loving and
devoted grandad of Joseph and best friend of Bonnie, Mia & Eli.
"Always in our hearts
forever shining bright.
We will always love you.
God Bless. Night night".
Funeral Service will be held at
St Maria Goretti Church at 11.30am on Thursday 19th December followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Dogs Trust or Rainbow Trust
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Carrol M Bibby,
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston, Tel: (01772) 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019