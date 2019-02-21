Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Martin Brennan

Notice Condolences

Martin Brennan Notice
BRENNAN Martin Joseph On the 11th of February 2019, peacefully in
Preston Private Care Home,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia.
Loving dad and grandad.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton
Friday 1st March at 12:15pm
followed by committal at
Burscough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent to Archdiocese of Liverpool
Priest Training Fund.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
