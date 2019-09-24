Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
15:15
Preston Crematorium
ROEBUCK (nee Knowles)
Marlene Jean Aged 77 years.
Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 18th September 2019.
A much loved Wife to Malcolm,
devoted Mum of Martin and Alan, Mother-in-law to Victoria,
special Grandma of Hannah, Jenson and Charlotte
Marlene's funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
will benefit Versus Arthritis
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019
