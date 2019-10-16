Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Nicholson

Notice

Marlene Nicholson Notice
Nicholson Marlene Paul and Paula would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, support, cards of condolence and very generous donations at this sad time.
Thank you also to all who attended Mum's funeral, it was lovely to see that so many people cared about her. We would like to give special thanks to the Flower Ladies at Our Lady and St Patrick's Church for making the church look so nice for Mum, and to Father Philip for the lovely service. Grateful thanks also to the staff at Willowbrooke Care Home in Lostock Hall for caring for Mum and us as a family for the past year, we cannot thank you enough.
Finally thank you for the professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements at Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
in Bamber Bridge.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.