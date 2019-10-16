Nicholson Marlene Paul and Paula would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, support, cards of condolence and very generous donations at this sad time.

Thank you also to all who attended Mum's funeral, it was lovely to see that so many people cared about her. We would like to give special thanks to the Flower Ladies at Our Lady and St Patrick's Church for making the church look so nice for Mum, and to Father Philip for the lovely service. Grateful thanks also to the staff at Willowbrooke Care Home in Lostock Hall for caring for Mum and us as a family for the past year, we cannot thank you enough.

Finally thank you for the professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements at Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors

in Bamber Bridge. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019