|
|
|
NICHOLSON Of Your Charity Pray for the
Repose of the Soul of
Marleen
Who died fortified with
The Rites of Holy Church
on 28th September 2019.
Peacefully at Willowbrooke Residential Care Home
Aged 86 Years.
The beloved wife of
Denis (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Paul & Paula
and dear nanna of Katy.
'We hold you close
within our hearts,
and there you will remain,
to walk beside us through our lives
until we meet again'
'Good night, God Bless Mum'
Love you always x
Paul and Paula
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Patricks
R.C. Church, on
Thursday 10th October 2019
at 11.00 am, followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Flowers, or,
donations if desired, to
'Leukaemia' Foundation' or 'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2019