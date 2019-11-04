|
CONNOLLY Mark The family of the late Mark wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations made to 'Ward 17, Royal Preston Hospital' & 'Home-Start Central Lancashire'.
Thank you also to Fr Gee for a lovely service at Our Lady &
St Gerard's R.C Church.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019