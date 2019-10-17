Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church, Lostock Hall
Mark Connolly Notice
CONNOLLY On 11th October 2019,
peacefully in Priory
Park Nursing Home
Mark
Aged 80 years.
The beloved husband to Jenny, much loved dad to Sean (deceased), Michael, Brendan
& Andrew, a loving father in law and grandad.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady &
St Gerard's R.C. Church,
Lostock Hall, on Thursday
31st October 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Ward 17, Royal Preston Hospital'
or 'Home-Start Central Lancashire' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
