|
|
|
MITCHELL
On 10th November 2019
peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice
Marjorie
Aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of Norman,
dearly loved mum of
Keith & Deborah,
dear grandma of Phillip,
Gemma, Simon,
Eleanora & Giorgio,
great grandma to Caitlyn, Finley, Arwen, Arthur, Ianthe & Andrea.
'Rest in Peace.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 2:30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019