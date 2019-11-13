Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL
On 10th November 2019
peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice

Marjorie
Aged 89 years.

The beloved wife of Norman,
dearly loved mum of
Keith & Deborah,
dear grandma of Phillip,
Gemma, Simon,
Eleanora & Giorgio,
great grandma to Caitlyn, Finley, Arwen, Arthur, Ianthe & Andrea.

'Rest in Peace.'

Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 2:30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -