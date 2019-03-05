|
KENYON Marjorie MBE The family would like to thank all the staff on Ward C1 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, all the staff at Magdalene House Care Home and Dr. Brown and the team at Limefield Surgery for their care and kindness to Marjorie.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral, and for donations to
North West Air Ambulance.
A special thank you to David and Tracy for being much more than just good neighbours and also to Steven Baxendale for his care and professional service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
