KENYON Marjorie MBE On 13th February, 2019 in hospital aged 87 years. The very dear daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah Kenyon and loving
sister of the late Joyce.
Funeral Service at
Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP
on Monday 25th February
at 11.00 a.m. before interment at Mellor Methodist Church.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
the Funeral Director:
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
