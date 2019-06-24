|
|
|
DOYLE Marjorie Passed away suddenly at home
on 12th June 2019.
Loving wife of Joe (deceased). Loving mother of Michael, grandmother of Ian and great grandmother of baby Jude.
She will be greatly missed.
The service is to be held at
St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church, Lea Road, Preston at 12.15 on Thursday 27th June followed by committal at Preston Crematorium,
Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to Preston Co-op,
550 Blackpool Road Ashton
PR2 1HY Tel 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
Read More