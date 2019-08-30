|
Boxall Marjorie June
(June) Passed away peacefully at the George Eliot Hospital on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Funeral service is to take place in the Canon Hill chapel at Canley Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September 2019 at 3:45pm.
June will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, are to be forwarded to Cancer Research UK and
can be made via www.wsmithandsons.com.
For all other
enquiries please contact:
W Smith & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors & Monumental Masons
Avenue Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire CV10 4JT
TEL: 02476 382 124
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019