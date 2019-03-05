|
|
|
NOBLET On 28th February 2019,
at Chorley Hospital,
MARION
Aged 87 years,
Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loving mum of Maralyn and Pauline, dearest nana of Justin, Dean, Paul and Anna, special great nana and great-great nana, loving sister and aunty.
'Sleep Tight'
'Good night, God Bless'
Funeral Service to be held on Friday 8th March at
Preston Crematorium at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for 'Derian House Children's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
