|
|
|
KENNY Marion After a short illness, peacefully in hospital on 1st June 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Roy Kenny, much loved Mum of Roy, Leslie, Maureen, and the late Jimmy. Dear Mother-in-law of Sharon, Jacqueline and Robert.
Loving Nana of Joanne, Megan, Rebecca, Steven, Emma and Kimberley. Loving Great-Grandma of 13 children.
Marion will be sadly missed
by her family and friends,
and all who knew her.
Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday, 13th June at 10.45am.
In lieu of flowers; donations are gratefully being received in favour of the British Heart Foundation.
A wake shall be held thereafter at the Guild Merchant, Ingol; all are welcome to celebrate Marion's life.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More